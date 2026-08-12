HCA workers at Osceola hospital call for better pay and benefits

Healthcare workers and caregivers in Osceola County are calling for better pay, safety and benefits with HCA Florida.

On a sidewalk outside of the HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee on Wednesday, dozens of union employees used signs, T-shirts and a megaphone to share their demands.

The demonstration was led by leaders from the 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the healthcare union in negotiations with HCA Healthcare over a new contract.

Elliot Buback is a transporter at the HCA Florida Osceola. As the union continues negotiations, Buback said he wants the health system to know the current pay doesn't keep up with the cost of living.

"The way inflation's going, it's not keeping up with groceries, rent, living; and we're taking care of patients every day," Burbank said. "The transports don't get done if the surgeries don't get done, the testing doesn't get done; the discharges don't get done without the transport's help. To pay us a non-living wage is an insult to our face, and it's inadequate. We're not asking to get rich or anything, but we're just asking just for a fair living wage to keep up with what's going on."

Aneal Ahmed is a clinical pharmacist and union delegate for the Kissimmee hospital. He said the workers are what keeps the business alive, and that they are struggling financially.

"These are your healthcare professionals, your pharmacists, your medical residents," Ahmed said. "If affordability becomes an issue, I mean, just ask yourself: 'Should your doctor, your pharmacist, really be on the streets, not afford to buy a house?' "

HCA issued a statement about the demonstration and negotiations:

"We value our colleagues and are hopeful we can reach an agreement that is fair and reasonable for both parties. Throughout this process, our hospital will continue to put the health and well-being of our patients, caregivers and colleagues first. There was no impact to patient care or access to the facility resulting from this activity."



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