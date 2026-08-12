Democrats face 'uphill climb' in quest to wrest seat held by congressman Gus Bilirakis

The first fallout from the shakeup of Florida's congressional districts will be felt during Tuesday's primaries. One of the more contested races is held by longtime U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, whose Pasco County-based district has been extended into Hillsborough County.

Bilirakis and his father, Michael, have represented Pasco in Congress for 40 years – Michael for 20 and Gus for 20. The name recognition is such that he has no primary opposition and will automatically go into the District 12 general election in November.

Democrats vying to oppose Bilirakis are Darren McAuley, who serves in the Florida Air National Guard, and Kimberly Overman, a former Hillsborough County commissioner.

The winner faces Bilirakis and no-party candidate Branden Schivener, a 27-year-old Medicare case manager, in November.

Frank Orlando, a political science professor at Saint Leo University in Pasco County, said it'll be a long road for the winning Democrat to take on the longtime congressman.

"It's still going to be an uphill climb on whoever wins that Democratic primary to unseat Gus," Orlando said. "He's got a pretty professional operation. He knows how to win there. He's represented all of that Pasco part and even some of the Hillsborough part in the pre-2020 map."

Orlando said the part of Hillsborough now in District 12 is one of the most conservative parts of the county.

"Even under the new map, Gus Bilirakis, his new district, still voted for Trump by about 14 points in 2024," he said. "Yes, it's less Republican, but it's still a district that is a tough reach for either of the Democrats."

Ballotpedia Map of Congressional District 12

During an appearance Wednesday at a get-out-the-vote rally headlined by gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds in New Port Richey, Bilirakis acknowledged he needs to introduce himself to new voters this fall.

"They took me away from two red counties up north, as you know, Hernando and Citrus County, but thank God we kept Pasco County," he told the audience at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. "And now, I'll have quite a bit of Hillsborough County, so I have a lot of work to do in introducing myself to those wonderful people as well. But Pasco is going to put us over the top."

On his website, Bilirakis describes his top issues as: "Lowering the cost of living; homeowners and flood insurance affordability; mental health and addiction; children's health and rare disease; public safety, school safety and the border, and supporting the Trump agenda."

DarrenforFlorida.com Darren McAuley serves as Florida’s State Air Surgeon.

On his website, McAuley describes the three most pressing problems to be economic security, affordable healthcare, and ensuring safety in Central Florida.

A physician, McAuley served in the Veterans Health Administration and is now Florida’s State Air Surgeon, approving service members’ healthcare coverage and overseeing the Air National Guard’s medical response during disasters.

KimberlyOverman.com Kimberly Overman was on the Hillsborough County Commission from 2018 to 2022.

Overman is a certified financial planner and was on the Hillsborough County Commission from 2018 to 2022.

In WUSF's 2026 Voter Guide, Overman said: "The biggest challenges facing our district are affordability, healthcare access and government accountability. Families are struggling with rising housing, insurance and utility costs. Healthcare is becoming less affordable and harder to access. Congress must lower costs, increase housing supply, protect healthcare access and restore trust through transparency, fiscal responsibility and problem-solving that puts people ahead of politics."

Orlando said Overman probably has more name recognition in the race.