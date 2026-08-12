Jury convicts Cuban national who hid healthcare fraud on U.S. citizenship application

A federal jury in Miami has convicted a Cuban national for fraudulently obtaining U.S. citizenship after she hid her involvement in a multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme on her naturalization paperwork, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Tania Rosa Rodriguez, 57, applied for citizenship in 2017 and was naturalized in 2018. On her application, Rodriguez stated under penalty of perjury that she had never committed a crime.

Court records show that at the time, Rodriguez was actively participating in a seven-year healthcare fraud conspiracy that resulted in about $4.6 million in fraudulent claims. The scheme began before her citizenship application was submitted and continued after her naturalization was granted.

Following a federal trial, Rodriguez was found guilty of one count of unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization. She was previously convicted for her role in the fraud scheme.

"American citizenship cannot be lawfully obtained through fraud and concealment," Miami-based U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones said in a statement. "While participating in a multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud conspiracy, this defendant sought U.S. citizenship and concealed her criminal conduct from the government. A federal jury has now held her accountable."

The prosecution was handled by the Border and Immigration Crimes Enforcement Section, a specialized unit to target South Florida border security threats, immigration violations, and transnational smuggling, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Rodriguez faces up to 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine her sentence at a later date.

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