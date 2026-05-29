WUSF wins five regional Murrow awards, including for overall excellence

WUSF won five regional Edward R. Murrow awards this week, including the top honor for overall excellence.

It's the second year in a row the station received the award, which recognizes work from the entire news team.

Reporter Nancy Guan won two awards for her work on immigration -- one in the hard news category and another for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion.

WUSF's Your Florida team, which covers state government, won for excellence in innovation.

And digital producer Meleah Lyden took home top honors in the sports reporting category for a feature on a golf course in one of Tampa's Black communities.

The Murrow awards recognize broadcast journalism excellence produced in local and national newsrooms across the United States.

They are among the most prestigious broadcast journalism awards in the United States. Winners in the regional competitions will vie for national awards to be announced later this year.

WUSF competes in the Large Market Radio division in Region 13, which includes news stations in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WUSF's honors:

Overall Excellence: A compilation of some of the best work produced by WUSF in 2025

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Coverage of immigration issues

Excellence in Innovation: Your Florida's team coverage of state government

Sports reporting: Swinging through history: How a golf course shaped Tampa's Black community

