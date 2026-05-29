BayCare, United Healthcare come to terms on a multiyear agreement

BayCare and United Healthcare reached a multiyear agreement on Friday, assuring the health system remains in-network for the insurer’s customers.

The companies announced the deal two days before the current contract’s expiration, which would have left about 147,000 United customers without access to BayCare’s providers and facilities.

As usual in such provider-insurance discussions, BayCare was seeking increases in reimbursement rates to keep up with rising health care costs, which United equated to unwanted price increases for customers.

In a statement, BayCare president and CEO Stephanie Conners called the compromise “fair and reasonable.”

“Throughout these discussions, our priority has been to protect patient choice and prevent disruption in care,” Conners said. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to keeping care accessible and centered on the needs of the people and families who rely on us every day.”

According to United, the contract affects:



Employer-sponsored commercial plans.

Medicare Advantage plans, including dual special needs plans (DSNP) and group retiree plans.

Medicaid plans (UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Florida).

BayCare encouraged patients to keep scheduled appointments and procedures.

The Clearwater-based system operates 16 hospitals in the Tampa Bay region.