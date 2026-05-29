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BayCare, United Healthcare come to terms on a multiyear agreement

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT
FILE - Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen, Feb. 29, 2024, in New York. UnitedHealth Group trounced first-quarter expectations even as costs from a cyberattack to its Change Healthcare business ate into its performance. The health care giant also Tuesday, April 16, that care patterns in the year’s first quarter met its expectations after soaring medical costs at the end of last year surprised Wall Street. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Patrick Sison
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AP

The companies announced the deal two days before the current contract’s expiration, which would have left about 147,000 United customers without access to BayCare’s providers and facilities.

BayCare and United Healthcare reached a multiyear agreement on Friday, assuring the health system remains in-network for the insurer’s customers.

The companies announced the deal two days before the current contract’s expiration, which would have left about 147,000 United customers without access to BayCare’s providers and facilities.

As usual in such provider-insurance discussions, BayCare was seeking increases in reimbursement rates to keep up with rising health care costs, which United equated to unwanted price increases for customers.

In a statement, BayCare president and CEO Stephanie Conners called the compromise “fair and reasonable.”

“Throughout these discussions, our priority has been to protect patient choice and prevent disruption in care,” Conners said. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to keeping care accessible and centered on the needs of the people and families who rely on us every day.”

According to United, the contract affects:

  • Employer-sponsored commercial plans.
  • Medicare Advantage plans, including dual special needs plans (DSNP) and group retiree plans.
  • Medicaid plans (UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Florida).

BayCare encouraged patients to keep scheduled appointments and procedures.

The Clearwater-based system operates 16 hospitals in the Tampa Bay region.
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Health News Florida Health News FloridaBaycare Health SystemUnited HealthcareHealth InsuranceMedicaid
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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