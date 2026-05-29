Floyd, Hanewicz are automatically re-elected to St. Petersburg City Council

Richie Floyd and Lisset Hanewicz will get another four years on the council, as no one registered to oppose them by the registration deadline.

Five candidates are in the race for the seat being vacated by Gina Driscoll, who is facing term limits. They are Terri Balliet, Linsey Grove, Doug Homeyer, Trevor Mallory and Jameka Williams. Seat 6 includes downtown and parts of south St. Petersburg.

And two are running for the seat currently held by Brandi Gabbard. They are Courtney Bermudez and Gabriel Hament. Seat two includes areas of the city around the Gandy and Howard Frankland bridges.

Gabbard is one of six candidates running for mayor. They include current Mayor Ken Welch, former Governor and congressman Charlie Crist, former fire and rescue chief James Large, Maria Scruggs, former president of the NAACP St. Petersburg branch, and Kevin Batdorf, a former president of the Shore Acres Civic Association.

The three races will be on the ballot during the Aug. 18 primary. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the two top contenders will go to the general election in November.