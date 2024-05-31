© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BREAKING: Donald Trump is found guilty on all 34 counts

'The Indicator From Planet Money' explains why tariffs are back

By Adrian Ma,
Darian Woods
Published May 31, 2024 at 3:52 AM EDT

A brief history of U.S. tariffs: How they came into fashion, fell out of fashion, are now back again and why economists aren't too happy about it.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / World
Adrian Ma
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now