© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The federal government pours $7 billion into solar energy for low-income households

By Julia Simon
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:42 AM EDT

The Biden administration is betting more solar energy for low-income homes can both be a climate solution and good for pocketbooks.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / World
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now