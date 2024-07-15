© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
If You Can Keep It: The attempted assassination of Donald Trump

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:25 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Details are still emerging after the shooting at a Pennsylvania rally held by Donald Trump.

The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt. The former presidentsays he was injuredshotin his right ear. One person was killed, and two other rally attendees were critically injured. 

We break down what we know about the shooting and the security failures that led to this weekend’s events.

In spite of the shooting,President Trump is headed to the Republican National Convention, which begins today in Milwaukee. How will this incident affect the rest of the run up to November?

