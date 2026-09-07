Lee Health uses federal grant money to expand rural offerings in SWFL counties

Medical care in rural Florida is limited. But federal funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program is expected to expand the scope of services for those in Hendry and Glades counties.

As it stands, family medicine and OB-GYN services are available at a Lee Health Clinic in LaBelle just one day a week.

But a $1.95 million infusion from the $50 billion program initiated last year will expand the site to include a walk-in urgent care clinic and a medical lab.

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The grant was among more than 80 totaling nearly $209 million across 31 rural counties, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. The program was part of President Donald Trump's “Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

Florida's portion is administered by the Agency for Health Care Administration.

The Labelle clinic on State Road 29 (Main Street) will also be getting new digital X-ray and have EKG capabilities.

Lee Health chief of staff Dr. Michael Nachef shared the expansion news with the Hendry County commissioners recently saying the Southwest Florida region received $6.4 million in federal grants.

"So it's its going to make access easier," he said.

Other grant-winners in Southwest Florida include Tampa Family Health Centers and Central Florida Health Care.

ALSO READ: Florida will receive $209.9 million over five years to improve rural health care

Nachef said Lee Health has applied for funding to put virtual care stations in Clewiston and Moore Haven to assist those without access to urgent care.

Called OnMed clinics. they are essentially a clinic within a box where patients can connect with a live clinician in seconds via a 55 inch screen.

The Labelle clinic is at 930 S Main St. (State Road 29).



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