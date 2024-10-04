In Michigan, Harris hits back against Trump over his electric car attack lines

FLINT, Mich. – Vice President Harris pushed back against a barrage of attacks from her Republican opponent falsely alleging that she intends to ban gas-powered cars.

“Let us be clear, contrary to what my opponent is suggesting, I will never tell you what kind of car you have to drive,” Harris said at a rally on Friday, countering that former President Donald Trump would hurt the auto industry and the union workers that power it in this critical swing state.

Trump and Republicans have long railed against policies and incentives championed by President Biden aimed at boosting electric vehicles, measures he has said would be good for the environment and for advanced manufacturing jobs.

Trump regularly slams Harris at his rallies over the issue. Lately, his campaign has spent more than $1 million airing a t elevision ad in Michigan that tells autoworkers that “Kamala Harris wants to end all gas-powered cars” and that “massive layoffs already started.”

Harris – who was preceded on stage at the rally by the president of the United Auto Workers, a union that has endorsed her – said six auto plants closed when Trump was in office and accused him of making “empty promises” about supporting the sector.

“We will not be gaslighted,” she said.

“We will ensure that the next generation of breakthroughs, from advanced batteries to electric vehicles are not only invented, but built right here in America by American union workers,” Harris said.

She pointed to a Detroit News report that Trump’s running mate JD Vance was noncommittal about a grant to a GM plant in Lansing, Michigan. The Biden administration gave the company $500 million to convert the plant to make electric vehicles. “He might let the Grand River assembly plant in Lansing close down,” she said.

