Gay Days paused at Orlando-area theme parks as sponsorships drop

The popular GayDays events planned for June at Disney World and other Orlando-area theme parks has been postponed due to, among other things, the loss of key sponsorship support.

Other factors in the decision include changes to the host hotel agreement and "broader challenges impacting the LGBTQIA+ events nationwide," according to a statement from the organizer, Gay Days Inc.

Gay Days said this is "a pause, not an ending."

In a statement, the group said, "GayDays has always been more than an event — it is community, family, and a place where so many memories are made. While this pause is painful, it also gives us the opportunity to step back, listen, and begin shaping a stronger and reimagined GayDays for the future. Thank you for your continued love, patience, and support."

GaysDays have brought together queer people and their families and friends at the theme parks since 1991 in a show of solidarity and pride.

Participants wear red and take part in five days of celebration over a weekend in June, at activities held at theme parks, nightclubs and other local attractions that are gay-friendly.

Even though the events celebrate pride, they are open to people of all ages and orientations, including allies like parents and grandparents.

Gay Days says the program this year was expected to bring in over 150,000 people to more than 40 events.

LGBTQ+ events have been canceled or paused throughout Florida this year. Tampa Pride was canceled, along with Pride SWFL and St. Cloud Pride. Those organizers also cited a number of funding and safety concerns.

The news comes amid Trump administration policies affecting the LGBTQ+ community, including an executive order declaring only two genders, restrictions on gender-affirming care and funding reductions for the 988 Crisis Lifeline services for LGBTQ youth.

