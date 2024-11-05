© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE RESULTS: How Florida is voting for president, U.S. Senate and House races, and constitutional amendments

2025: The year of the tax fight

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 5, 2024 at 8:15 PM EST
Vice President Harris shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during the presidential debate in Philadelphia on Sept. 10.
Saul Loeb
/
AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Harris shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during the presidential debate in Philadelphia on Sept. 10.

One of the most consequential tasks facing the new president and Congress will be the potential to remake the tax code in 2025.

Republicans structured the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to expire at the beginning of the next president's term. The bill was one of then-President Donald Trump's signature pieces of legislation, and the expiration of those tax changes gives whoever is elected the opportunity to revisit major portions of the tax code.

The legislation lowered the corporate tax rate to 21%, down from 35%. Additionally, the law allowed businesses to write off new investments, adjusted tax brackets and increased the child tax credit. It also reduced the estate tax and offered tax deductions for business owners — two items that typically help wealthy taxpayers.

Whether — and how — the tax policy gets altered will depend on who's in the White House and the makeup of Congress.

Both Vice President Harris and Trump have proposed extending portions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. A report from the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found that extending the law would total $3 trillion under Harris' plan and $5.4 trillion under Trump's.

As NPR's Luke Garrett reported, Harris is proposing that Americans earning less than $400,000 a year will maintain the benefit from the Trump-era tax cuts, but not those making above that level. As for Trump, he has said he wants to "make the Trump tax cuts permanent."

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
2024 Presidential Election
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now