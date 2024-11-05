Feeling the stress of Election Day? Here are a few healthy ways to cope

Updated November 05, 2024 at 11:01 AM ET

Here’s a bipartisan sentiment: The election has Americans of both parties stressed out.

Eight in 10 Republicans and Democrats put politics on their list of biggest stressors, according to a survey by the American Psychological Association.

That sentiment may be hitting an election-cycle high today, as we close out what has perhaps been the most dramatic presidential race in modern history.

From the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump this summer, to Vice President Harris taking over the Democratic ticket – and the fear that political polarization and threats of violence will continue after the election – a lot has happened this year .

People are now more aware about these events and the rest of the world, contributing to what they are stressed about, Dr. Joshua Stein, a psychiatrist from the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, told Morning Edition.

“And so what we're seeing is that many people may have stressors that unlike 30 years ago, 50 years ago, 100 years ago, they really can't do much about,” Stein said.

The constant barrage of news, particularly around the election this year, can leave people feeling helpless, he added.

“We need to be aware of when we reach that point, what we can do to help ourselves center, help ourselves get back to our wisdom,” Stein said.

So how can you recognize and deal with this election stress?

When stress starts affecting your appetite, sleep routine, how you care for yourself or your family, “these are signs that perhaps this worry is becoming toxic to you,” Stein said. “And so that is when starting to say, ‘what are my limits? When do I need to put my phone into sleep mode?’”

Stein recommends leaning into your “local environment where things don’t feel as conflicted and don’t feel like they’re at a boiling point” and taking those moments in.

“I can step outside and the leaves are changing and I can take my dog for a walk or I can enjoy somebody doing art on the corner,” Stein added.

Children are beginning to soak up election stress from their parents and other adults, which is why Stein recommends that adults step back and take a look at history:

“As we move through president after president in our country, the world continues on. And so when I talk with parents, that's one thing I really want them to work with, with their children.”

