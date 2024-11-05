© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE RESULTS: How Florida is voting for president, U.S. Senate and House races, and constitutional amendments

NPR's special radio coverage is starting now. Here's how to tune in

By Heidi Glenn,
Rachel Treisman
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:05 PM EST

NPR reporters will be in the studio bringing you fresh updates and analysis on the presidential electoral vote count updates, as well as AP race calls on key congressional and state contests and ballot measures on issues like abortion rights and voting.

Live special coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET as polls begin to close and will continue all night as results come in — as will this live blog.

Here are some of the ways you can tune in:

2024 Presidential Election
Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn has been the Washington Desk's digital editor since 2022, and at NPR since 2007, when she was hired as the National Desk's digital producer. In between she has served as Morning Edition's lead digital editor, helping the show's audio stories find life online.
See stories by Heidi Glenn
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
