LIVE RESULTS: How Florida is voting for president, U.S. Senate and House races, and constitutional amendments

Polls are starting to close, but don't expect results just yet

By Washington desk
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:18 PM EST

Polls have started to close in parts of the country for the general election.

Both Indiana and Kentucky have seen polls close in parts of the state, and results will start showing up there shortly.

However, both states also span two time zones and no race call will be made until 7 p.m. ET at the earliest because that is when polls will be closed across the entire state.

Neither is expected to be competitive in the presidential race — both are historically red states in the Electoral College.

