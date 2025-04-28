© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Unchecked extremism festers in military, experts say

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT

Extremism and white supremacism are not new problems in the military, but concern is growing among scholars and groups that track hate that the issue may now be going unchecked in the military. Just months ago, the Trump administration did away with a program to track and combat the issue, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says is a “fake” problem.

Host Scott Tong turns to Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, who has tracked far-right movements for years.

