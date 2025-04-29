© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Trump administration removes U.S. citizen children alongside a deported parent

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

Several American citizen children have been sent out of the U.S. in recent days, alongside a parent who was deported. A Trump-nominated judge in Louisiana said the departure of a 2-year-old citizen happened with no “meaningful process.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at what’s happening with Doris Meissner, senior fellow and director for the U.S. immigration policy program at Migration Policy Institute and former commissioner of Immigration and Naturalization Services.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now