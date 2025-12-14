Florida's Latino families being squeezed financially by high health care, child care costs

Latino families in Florida are facing a more severe affordability crisis — particularly in health care and child care — compared to Latinos nationally.

The findings, released by Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors and UnidosUS, the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights group, paint a portrait of a rapidly growing electorate that is highly engaged on economic and social issues but increasingly strained by the rising cost of living in the Sunshine State.

The National Latino Report 2025 survey found that, like the rest of the country, Florida's Latino families rank improving wages, addressing the rising cost of living, and securing affordable housing as their top priorities. However, the child care crisis appears to be acutely worse. According to the data, a significantly higher percentage of Floridian Latino families whose children have not received care point directly to cost as the barrier.

"For Florida families whose children have not received child care, 47% say this is due to a lack of affordable child care options, compared to 32% nationally," according to the report.

The survey revealed that "34% of Florida families reported having to reduce working hours due to a lack of affordable child care," a figure substantially higher than the 24% national average, underscoring how child care access directly dictates economic productivity for these families.

Gaps in health care coverage

Beyond the cost of raising young children, Florida Latinos are also grappling with gaps in health coverage.

The state's Latino community has a lower health insurance rate than other states included in the survey, with "20% of Florida Latinos lack[ing] health insurance, compared to 19% of Latinos nationwide."

The high rate of uninsured, said the report's authors, is fueling a strong demand for legislative action on health care costs; an overwhelming 98% of Florida Latino families say lowering the cost of health care is an important issue for the federal government to address.

A significant majority — 67% — reported they are looking for a better job or a promotion due to the rising cost of living. They also report strong support for public assistance programs.

The report indicates a significant appetite for policies designed to directly boost income for low- and moderate-income families, noting that "48% of Latino families in Florida support the administration increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to help working families better support their children," a percentage that outpaces national support levels.

Culturally, Florida's Latino families place an exceptionally high value on preserving language and culture. The desire for bilingualism is particularly strong in the state, with "93% said they want their children to grow up bilingual in English and Spanish," surpassing the national figure of 88%. This preference extends to early years of schooling, as 94% report that multilingual/multicultural education is an important factor in selecting a child care provider.

