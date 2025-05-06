© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Ronin the rat has found a record number of land mines

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
/
Ronin on minefield next to danger sign. (Courtesy of APOPO)

A rat named Ronin has earned a Guinness World Record for finding the most landmines, lifesaving work he’s performed in Cambodia. He’s an African giant pouched rat who’s been trained and works with the nonprofit organization APOPO.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Cindy Fast, head of training and innovation at APOPO, about how rats like Ronin are trained to sniff out landmines, other unexploded ordnance and even tuberculosis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

