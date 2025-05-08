On Teacher Appreciation Week, union leaders say teachers are underpaid and under attack

It's Teacher Appreciation Week — a time when educators often receive apples, mugs and gift cards from students and their families.

But union leaders say that, for many teachers, the outpouring of gratitude has not made up for the financial hardships and pressures they face the rest of the year.

For years, K-12 teachers have dealt with multiple challenges at underfunded schools, such as low salaries, large class sizes and unreimbursed out-of-pocket costs for student supplies and snacks.

Now, intense scrutiny of their teaching methods as well as proposed cuts by the Trump administration to federal funding for schools and education programs have left many teachers feeling demoralized, union leaders say.

"That's a crisis for our country. We need to have teachers," said National Education Association President Becky Pringle. "So, it is of great concern as we end this year that our teachers are feeling overwhelmed by the attacks, and in too many places discouraged by the lack of support in every way."

Salaries aren't keeping up with teachers' skills, advocates say

The median salary for a public K-12 school teacher was about $62,000 in 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said with their skill sets and the amount of time they dedicate to their jobs, public school teachers could earn about 24% more than their current pay working in non-teaching jobs in the private sector.

But teachers often stay in the profession "because they're making a difference in the lives of kids," she said.

In 2021, about 82% of American students were enrolled in public school, according to the Census Bureau. But Weingarten said there are not enough teachers at public schools to adequately serve those millions of children.

More teachers would mean smaller class sizes, which give children a greater opportunity to have their individual needs met. It also ensures students are receiving a well-rounded education, she said.

"If you don't have a physics teacher because of the shortage, and kids want to take physics or need physics, that's going to impact kids," she said. "If you don't have a computer science teacher, that's going to impact kids."

Federal money is on the chopping block

President Trump has recently signed executive orders aimed at eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in K-12 schools and to eliminate the Department of Education. The Education Department provided about 13.6% of total funding for public K-12 schools in fiscal year 2022, according to Census data.

The department is also responsible for upholding the rights of students with disabilities.

Trump's requested federal budget cuts to the Education Department for fiscal year 2026 total about $12 billion, or some 15% of its current funding. The biggest portion of those cuts would be a reduction in K-12 funding by more than $4.5 billion.

The White House said the budget proposal "provides streamlined, flexible funding directly to States," and would relieve the federal government of the costs of both administering the funds and enforcing compliance.

"When you see the federal government, this administration, threatening to pull back on those funds, to not have them at all, threatening us as educators who teach the truth about our nation's history and the impact it has to this day — it's a lot," Pringle said.

Teachers already feel stretched thin

Pringle estimated teachers spend about $450 per year of their own money on students, while Weingarten said that figure is upward of $1,000.

Pringle, who taught 8th grade science for 31 years, said she remembers taking trips to the grocery store to buy vinegar and baking soda for her students' science projects. ZIP codes also influence the money that is funneled to school districts, so teachers in lower income areas end up providing more financially for their students, she added.

"They're taking money out of their own pockets when they don't have enough already, and out of their family's budgets, and that's not OK," she said. "This country needs to live up to its promise for its kids and provide the resources our teachers need to do the jobs they love."

Pringle encourages students and their families to return the support to teachers by writing letters and emails to their representatives and senators, posting on social media and personalizing the gifts they give during Teacher Appreciation Week.

"Put a handwritten note in that mug and say, 'You know what? We see you, and we care about you,' " she said.

Weingarten added, "You're seeing this over and over and over again that people in communities know the importance of teachers and the importance of public schools. That's why teachers are one of the most trusted professions in the country. But they need to be supported 365 days a year, not just one day a year."

