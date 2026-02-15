What does it really mean to care about your heart?

Many people don't fully understand their risk for heart disease until it is too late.

According to a Cleveland Clinic survey released this month, about 20% of Floridians are unsure if they have an increased risk of heart disease despite two-thirds of respondents reporting at least one known risk factor such as high cholesterol or diabetes.

Dr. Jerry Estep, Cleveland Clinic Florida chair of cardiology, joins the program and breaks down what it really means to "love your heart."

The cardiologist challenges common assumptions about who is at risk and why feeling healthy doesn't always equate to being heart healthy. He also explains how stress and sedentary lifestyles can increase cardiovascular danger and why prevention should start earlier than most people think.

Then, after surviving advanced heart failure and two heart transplants, musician Loren Vinal discovered a powerful new voice forged from gratitude, resilience and love.

Vinal and his wife, Sandy, recount the shocking diagnosis, long hospital stays and unexpected community they built performing bedside concerts for fellow patients.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirvan.

