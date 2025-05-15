© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain unclear

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 15, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

It’s unclear if Russia and Ukraine will talk in Turkey on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Ankara for what he said he hoped would be direct talks to end the war. Instead, Russian President Vladimir Putin opted not to attend, sending a low-level delegation to Istanbul, headed by a former culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky. It’s now not clear if Zelenskyy will join the negotiations.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Joanna Kakissis about whether anything is expected to come out of the talks now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now