Air traffic control problems at Newark Airport

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

The Federal Aviation Administration has limited the number of flights in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport for the rest of the year so officials can hire more air traffic controllers and make equipment repairs and updates.

In recent weeks, the radar and communications systems for Newark’s airspace failed on multiple occasions, further stressing air traffic controllers and raising alarms about safety.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR national correspondent Joel Rose.

Here & Now Newsroom
