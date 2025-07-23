Liven up your next road trip with these audiobook suggestions
Traci Thomas, host and creator of the podcast “The Stacks,” joins host Scott Tong with audiobook suggestions of both classic and newer works.
Want to join in the fun of a summer book club? This August, pick up Thomas’ recommendation, “James” by Percival Everett, or Tong’s recommendation, “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. We encourage you to share your thoughts on either or both of these books.
Send us a voice message by clicking on the button below, or submit a written response to letters@hereandnow.org. Please include your full name and contact information. And don’t forget to tell us where you live. Your response may be used on air.
For voice messages, please say and spell your name.
Book recommendations from Traci Thomas
Fiction
- “King of Ashes” by S. A. Cosby, read by Adam Lazarre-White
- “A Bird in the Air Means We Can Still Breathe” by Mahogany L. Browne, read by Mahogany L. Browne, Emana Rachelle, Ozzie Jacobs, Elena Rey, Amir Royale, Nile Bullock, Andrea Emmes, Brandon Miles, Kinepoli Calnek, Ali Nasser, Tyla Collier, Marie-Francoise Theodore, Ron Butler, and Chantelle Ramdeen*
- “James and the Giant Peach” by Roald Dahl, read by Julian Rhind-Tutt*
- “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, read by Kirsten Potter
- “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison, read by Joe Morton
Nonfiction
- “Who is Government?” edited by Michael Lewis, read by Michael Lewis, Sarah Vowell, John Lanchester, Geraldine Brooks, Casey Cep, Dave Eggers, and W. Kamau Bell*
- “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View‘” by Ramin Setoodeh, read by Ramin Setoodeh
- “The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala and Carvell Wallace, read by Sullivan Jones
- “Wordslut” by Amanda Montell, read by Amanda Montell
- “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green, read by John Green
- “Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People” by Imani Perry, read by Imani Perry
- “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” read by Mariah Carey*
- “Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World” by Henry Grabar, read by Rob Shapiro
- “Say Nothing: A True Story of Memory and Murder in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, read by Matthew Blaney
*Good for families
Book recommendations from Scott Tong
- “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, read by Ray Porter
- “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, read by Trevor Noah
- “Mechanics of Memory” by Audrey Lee, read by Sunny Lu, Keong Sim , and Charlie Thurston
- “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, read by Bonnie Garmus, Miranda Raison, and Pandora Sykes
- “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell and Jessie Buckley
- “Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, read by Bahni Turpin
- “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate, read by Lisa Wingate, Sophie Amoss, Sullivan Jones, Robin Miles, Bahni Turpin, Lisa Flanagan, Dominic Hoffman
- “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, read by Carey Mulligan
- “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, read by Cassandra Campbell
- “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, read by Nicholas Guy Smith
- “1984” by George Orwell, read by Theo Solomon
- “The Time in Between” by Maria Duenas, read by Zilah Mendoza
