Are you a new grandparent? NPR wants to hear from you for National Grandparent's Day

By Suzanne Nuyen
Published August 27, 2025 at 6:32 AM EDT
Eileen and Doug Flockhart look at a chalkboard announcing the birth of their seventh grandchild on the porch of their home in Exeter, N.H., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011.
Elise Amendola
/
AP
Mothers and fathers have had their days. On Sep. 7, it's the grandma and grandpa's turn. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation dedicating the first Sunday after Labor Day to celebrate grandparents. It's a day to recognize the wisdom, perspective and fundamental civic values that grandparents provide.

This year, NPR wants to hear from grandparents who are new to their role. Have you just become a grandparent, or are you expecting your first grandchild soon? Share your experience with us, and you could be featured in an upcoming issue of the Up First newsletter.

Please submit responses by Sep. 3.

See some of your responses — and get the news you need to start your day — by subscribing to our newsletter.

Suzanne Nuyen
