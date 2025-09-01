© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

How managers can motivate workers to do their best

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 1, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT

Companies across sectors are getting rid of so-called ‘low performers,’ and 2025 is shaping up to be the year of layoffs as companies take back the power in the labor market. But this management strategy of leading with fear is backfiring on companies that hoped it would motivate their workers to do their best. So, what does motivate workers?

Host Robin Young asks Business Insider correspondent Aki Ito for some insight on this Labor Day.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now