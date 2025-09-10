© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
How the changing world order may lead to a more volatile future

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT
A flag of the United Nations flutters at the main entrance of the "Palais des Nations" building which houses the United Nations Office at Geneva, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)
A flag of the United Nations flutters at the main entrance of the "Palais des Nations" building which houses the United Nations Office at Geneva, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

After a nearly 80-year period of stability shaped by the post-war world, the world order is shifting.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Margaret MacMillan, professor emeritus of international history at Oxford University and the author of the book “War: How Conflict Shaped Us,” about how international norms and institutions are weakening, how spheres of influence and rivalry are developing, and what kind of new world order is emerging.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
