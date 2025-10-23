© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Jeremy Swift on his villain era in 'Grow,' a movie about growing giant pumpkin

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 23, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
The cast of "Grow." (Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment)
Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment
The cast of "Grow." (Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment)

“Grow” is a new movie about a young girl with magical powers and her move to a fictional town obsessed with growing giant pumpkins for an annual competition. It’s a sweet story about nurturing the things we love and watching them grow up.

We hear from Jeremy Swift, one of the stars of the film. Swift is known for his loveable turn as Leslie Higgins in “Ted Lasso,” but in this film, he dabbles in some villainy.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Swift spoke about the film, its message of found family, and “Ted Lasso” season four.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
