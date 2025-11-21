© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Politics roundtable: From Mamdani visit to GOP party divisions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:53 AM EST

Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Elissa Nadworny review the week in politics with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell, including the president’s visit on Friday with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and the political picture surrounding the bill to release the Justice Department files about convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now