State University System says over 200 Florida degree programs are underperforming

State universities and colleges are either cutting or reevaluating out more than two-dozen degree programs that officials say are underperforming in the job market.

That's after the State University System identified over 214 degree programs they say lack when it comes to performance opportunities after graduation.

Emily Sykes, State University System vice chancellor of student affairs, shared that information with state lawmakers during a Florida House Career and Workforce subcommittee meeting Tuesday. She said Florida's public university system is typically a good return on investment for in-state students.

"Most Florida resident undergraduates finish their degree without taking on any loans, which is opposite of what you're probably seeing in the headlines about more students taking on loans. That's not true. In Florida, we actually have 80% of our resident undergrads leave our system without taking out a loan," she said.

Sykes says 75% of Florida undergraduate students were in a job paying at least $40 thousand annually, or continuing their education, a year after graduation.

However, she shared that the State University System has identified 214 degree programs they say are lacking when it comes to employment opportunities. A large number of those degrees are Master's in cultural and gender studies, some languages, philosophy, religion and more.

After that recommendation, universities in Florida have removed or are reconsidering about two dozen programs.

"With this review, the universities have identified 18 programs to terminate and have identified eight to suspend. So, with the suspension, that means that they've identified they're going to stop enrolling students in the program. Take a hard look at the program and either decide to update the curriculum, revise the curriculum, or decide to terminate the program," she said.

The move comes as the state in recent years under Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature has targeted diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI. Now, some Democrats worry this is the next step of that crackdown.

"You're discouraging people from pursuing careers in history, in sociology, in political science," said St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner.

During the committee meeting, Rayner asked for more information about why specific programs were targeted for removal. She says she thinks looking at degrees only as vehicles for earning money ignores the positive impact study in some of those areas could have when it comes to bettering society.

"We're not allowing people to have an understanding of the history of that and how that impacts what we see now, and how we are able to potentially maybe rectify those issues," she said.

Those graduating with the most popular undergraduate degree programs like mechanical engineering and computer science are seeing quick returns on investment though. The median salary one year after graduation for students who graduate with one of the top 15 majors is over $50,000 annually.

