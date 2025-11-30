Sunday Puzzle: Dog breeds

On-air challenge

Every answer today is the name of a breed or variety of dog.

What kind of dog ...

1. ... is also a pugilist?

2. ... consists of an informal term for "food" said twice? (2 words)

3. ... would become a brand of bottled water if you changed the first letter from T to P?

4. ... would sound like a musical instrument if you changed the first vowel sound from long E to long U?

5. ... would become a brand of marker if you reversed the order of the last two letters?

6. ... has three H's in its nine-letter name?

7. ... contains somewhere within it the consecutive letters -CHSH-?

8. ... contains a place in Canada as part of its name? (two answers -- one of which is 2 words)

9. ... is an anagram of SOMEDAY?

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name some equipment an equestrian might use. Remove the second, third and fourth letters, and reverse those that remain. The result will be some more equipment an equestrian might use. What things are these?

Challenge answer

S(tir)rups – spurs

Winner

Kevin Demko of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Al Gori, of Cozy Lake, N.J. Name a place where games are played. Move the last two letters to the beginning. Change the new last letter to an "H." The result, sadly, is what you might have when you leave this place.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, December 4 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

