Shutdown at nearby FPL plant looked at in Lee manatee deaths; FWC says cold stress a factor

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission examination of recent large-scale manatee deaths in Lee County said a shutdown of a power plant near the canal the animals use for warmth could be a mitigating factor in the deaths.

FWC continues to document an elevated number of manatee deaths in Lee County. Findings from the agency's carcass response indicate the aquatic animals died as a result of cold stress associated with recent cold weather conditions.

An update from the FWC said that, historically, each winter there is an increase in manatee mortalities and rescues statewide due to cold stress. Manatees need access to water that is warmer than 68°F to survive prolonged cold weather. As temperatures drop, Florida manatees move into springs, power plant discharge areas and other warm-water areas.

At this time, the FWC update said, it is not yet known to what extent a recent, unplanned shutdown of a nearby Florida Power & Light power plant may have impacted mortality levels. The power plant is now back to full operation and the FWC said it appreciates the utility's commitment to support manatee conservation.

Between Feb. 13 and Feb. 18, approximately 25 manatee mortalities were reported in Lee County. The animals were located in and around the canal at Manatee Park along State Road 80 and the Orange River that the canal drains into.

The warm water in the Manatee Park canal comes from the Florida Power and Light Power Plant across the street and is created as a byproduct of cooling off their equipment. The canal empties into the Orange River on the south end of the park.

There have been other reports around the state of wildlife affected by the recent cold weather in Florida.

WUSF Public Media reported Thursday that almost 800 cold-stunned sea turtles have washed ashore throughout the state so far this year.

This happens when the water gets too cold for them to tolerate, causing them to become inactive and float to the surface.

Allen Foley, a wildlife biologist with the FWC, said the water has to be unusually chilly for an extended time for this to happen.

"So when it drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, when it gets in the 40s, then it gets to be too cold for turtles. They can tolerate it for a short period of time, say a day or so, but after that they begin to succumb," Foley said.

Rescued turtles are usually kept in rehabilitation for about 24 to 48 hours before being released back into the wild.

FWC staff continue to respond to reports of live manatees in distress in the area. Each manatee death is investigated and documented.

Members of the public can help by reporting injured, distressed or deceased manatees to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so trained responders can assist.



