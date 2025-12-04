© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Is Trump's proposed 50-year mortgage a good idea?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:07 PM EST
A sign is posted for a new home for sale in Ambler, Pennsylvania., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
Matt Rourke/AP
Matt Rourke/AP

The Trump administration recently raised the idea of a 50-year mortgage, which could mean lower monthly payments than a 15- or 30-year mortgage. Five decades of interest would add up to much more than the current mortgages available.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Allison Schrager, a Bloomberg opinion columnist covering economics and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, about whether a 50-year mortgage is a good idea.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
