Common causes of tooth decay and root canals

Do you get nervous when you go to the dentist?

From the bright lamp spotlighting you to the fear of cavities, it’s not unusual to have a little apprehension.

One thing you’re likely trying to avoid is a root canal.

The dental procedure is performed to remove an infection or damaged tissue inside a tooth. Nearly 15 million root canals are performed in the United States each year.

Although there are several factors that may lead to a root canal, there are also ways to minimize your risk — with a few lifestyle changes.

For instance, hydration is more important than you think. That’s because saliva is crucial in protecting your teeth and washing away food and bacteria. When your mouth lacks saliva, bacteria can flourish and cause decay inside your mouth.

Sugary and acidic foods and drinks are one of the leading causes of tooth decay, too. This includes natural sugars from fruit and juices. Snacks like raisins and dried berries can attach to your teeth and cause trouble. Similarly, carbonated beverages, beer, wine and coffee will coat your teeth with acid — something the enamel on your teeth would rather avoid.

Your habits have a lasting impact as well. Smoking and vaping will not only increase your risk of gum disease but also allow chemicals to break down the enamel of your teeth. The same is true for those who work near toxic fumes and chemicals; the exposure will compromise your oral health and potentially lead to a root canal.

In some cases, a root canal is unavoidable. Until then, there are plenty of small steps you can take to decrease your chance of a long afternoon in the dental chair.