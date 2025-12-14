Gunmen kill 9 people at Sydney's Bondi Beach, injuring 11 others

Two gunmen shot dead nine people on Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach, police said. One gunman was fatally shot by police and the second arrested.

The suspect was in critical condition, authorities said. A massive emergency response was underway, with injured people loaded into ambulances.

Eleven people were confirmed wounded, according to a statement by police in New South Wales state, where Sydney is located. Two of those hurt were police officers.

Australian authorities haven't confirmed what the target of the mass shooting was. Hundreds had gathered for an event at Bondi Beach called Chanukah by the Sea, that was celebrating the start of the Hanukkah Jewish festival.

Police said their operation was "ongoing" and that a "number of suspicious items located in the vicinity" were being examined by specialist officers.

Dramatic footage apparently filmed by a member of the public and broadcast on Australian television channels showed someone appearing to tackle and disarm one of the gunmen, before pointing the man's weapon at him.

Emergency services were called to Campbell Parade about 6.45 p.m. responding to reports of shots being fired, police said.

Local news outlets spoke to distressed and bloody bystanders who witnessed the horror. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns described the reports and images coming from the scene as "deeply distressing."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his thoughts were with all those affected,

"The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing," he said. "Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives."

Mass shooting deaths in Australia are extremely rare. A 1996 massacre in the Tasmanian town of Port Arthur, where a lone gunman killed 35 people, prompted the government to drastically tighten gun laws and made it much more difficult for Australians to acquire firearms.

Significant mass shootings this century included two murder-suicides with death tolls of five people in 2014, and seven in 2018, in which gunmen killed their own families and themselves.

In 2022, two police officers were shot and killed by Christian extremists at a rural property in Queensland state. The three shooters in that incident, conspiracy theorists who hated the police, were also shot and killed by officers after a six-hour siege in the region of Wieambilla, along with one of their neighbors.

