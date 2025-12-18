Mac n Cheese
16oz noodles (elbow or similar)
1 can cream of celery soup
1 can milk (just fill up the soup can with regular milk)
1 tsp yellow mustard
1 tbsp onion powder
16 oz sharp cheddar
8 oz Monterey Jack cheese
8 oz asiago cheese
4 oz Romano cheese
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
Steps:
1. Boil pasta according to package directions.
2. Shred all cheeses and mix together in a bowl.
3. In a separate bowl mix soup, milk and seasonings and then add cooked pasta.
4. Mix in cheese (save some of the cheese to top).
6. Put in a baking dish and top with remaining cheese and breadcrumbs.
7. Bake for 375 degrees for 30-40 mins. Enjoy!