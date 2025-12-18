Mac n Cheese

16oz noodles (elbow or similar)

1 can cream of celery soup

1 can milk (just fill up the soup can with regular milk)

1 tsp yellow mustard

1 tbsp onion powder

16 oz sharp cheddar

8 oz Monterey Jack cheese

8 oz asiago cheese

4 oz Romano cheese

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

Steps:

1. Boil pasta according to package directions.

2. Shred all cheeses and mix together in a bowl.

3. In a separate bowl mix soup, milk and seasonings and then add cooked pasta.

4. Mix in cheese (save some of the cheese to top).

6. Put in a baking dish and top with remaining cheese and breadcrumbs.

7. Bake for 375 degrees for 30-40 mins. Enjoy!