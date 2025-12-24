The staggering impact of fast fashion on the planet

The harsh chemicals, plastic waste, and carbon emissions associated with the global fashion industry have long stoked public concern. But fast-fashion brands have only upped the production with ultra-fast fashion garments, made in as little as a week, full of plastics and short-lasting, now accounting for up to a third of the entire industry.

Rebecca McCarthy, climate reporting fellow with our editorial partners at Grist, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss what our cheap clothes are costing the planet. Chris Bentley has also asked that we link to his reporting from January if we find a place:

