© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Letting an AI bot run a vending machine

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 25, 2025 at 11:37 AM EST

Unless you want to lose a whole lot of money, don’t rush to hire an AI bot to run your vending machine. That’s the lesson from a recent experiment in AI autonomy, piloted by Joanna Stern, tech columnist at The Wall Street Journal.

The artificial intelligence company Anthropic lent Stern and her Wall Street Journal colleagues a vending machine powered by its Claude AI model.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now