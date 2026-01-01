© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

What's next for Zohran Mamdani as he officially becomes New York's mayor?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 1, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST
Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City at Old City Hall Station, New York, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times/AP/Pool)
Amir Hamja/The New York Times/AP/Pool
Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City at Old City Hall Station, New York, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times/AP/Pool)

New York Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath of office to Zohran Mamdani early Thursday morning, moments after the ball dropped in Times Square.

We get the latest on the democratic socialist’s agenda and how his politics may influence the Democratic Party ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Vox host Astead Herndon interviewed Mamdani days before his inauguration and joins host Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now