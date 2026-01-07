© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

An anonymous better made $400k wagering Maduro would be removed. Was it insider trading?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 7, 2026 at 11:51 AM EST

While Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s ouster by U.S. military forces came as a surprise to most, a better on the Polymarket cryptocurrency platform made $400,000 in profits in a series of wagers, the last coming just hours before the U.S. operation began.

The timing and specificity of the bets are raising red flags among market watchers who say the winner likely relied on insider information. But on a platform where users are guaranteed anonymity, determining who the person was and whether their actions were illegal is at best complicated, and potentially impossible.

NPR tech correspondent Bobby Allyn joins Here & Now to explain Polymarket and provide the latest details on the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now