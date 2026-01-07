© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

What are the Trump administration's goals with Greenland?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 7, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST
Houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 6, 2025. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Houses covered by snow are seen from the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 6, 2025. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that President Trump wants to buy Greenland, not invade it, according to the New York Times.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan look at the administration’s goals with the territory and in the entire Western Hemisphere. They speak with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh. He’s a senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s security studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now