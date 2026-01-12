What New York's child care plan means for families

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have unveiled a plan to offer free child care for 2-year-olds.

Mamdani ran for office last year on a promise of making the city more affordable for families.

Grace Rauh, the executive director of the good government group Citizens Union and a child care adviser to Mamdani’s transition committee, joins us to talk about how the program would work.

