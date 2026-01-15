© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Minnesota activist weighs in on supporting Somali community amid violence

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

Tense protests continue after a second Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in Minneapolis.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Habon Abdulle, the executive director of the nonprofit Ayada Leads in Minneapolis. She advocates for women in civic leadership and has trained leaders such as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. She’s been in emergency meetings all morning to help her community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now