Florida Senate quickly passes 'rural renaissance' package

Senate President Ben Albriton's rural renaissance package passed his chamber unanimously Wednesday for the second year in a row. But whether it will make headway in the House remains to be seen.

The package was held up in the House last year amid disagreements between the chambers. But during a press availability after the bill passed, Albritton said he's hopeful that this year it will pass, especially because he says it has received backing from the Trump administration.

"The federal government and President Trump's leadership is interested in a renewal, whether it's a renaissance or whatever you want to call it, but a renewal in rural America. So, I'm hopeful this year. I'm optimistic this year," he said.

Tallahassee Republican Senator Corey Simon is sponsoring the bill. On the Senate floor before it passed, he said it will be a game changer for many people in the communities he serves.

"They're just hard-working people, and honestly, they don't want to ask the government for anything, but there are things that are needed in these communities, roads that are torn down, water systems that are failing," he said.

The $218 million dollar package would have wide-ranging effects on rural Florida, including allocations for roads and affordable housing.

