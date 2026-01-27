© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Trump is abandoning the American-led international order, creating a less secure world

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST

President Trump is remaking the international world order that has been in place for 80 years. The American-led liberal world order is over, says Robert Kagan, who is a historian, contributor to The Atlantic, and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Kagan wrote the article “America vs. The World” for The Atlantic, in which he describes why returning to a 19th-century model will leave America less prosperous and the world more volatile and less secure.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kagan about the changing international order.

Here & Now Newsroom
