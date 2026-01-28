© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Threats against politicians increase

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:16 PM EST

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid at a town hall event in Minneapolis, one day after Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost was assaulted in Utah. Threats against members of Congress have increased in recent years, according to data from the U.S. Capitol police.

We talk with NBC News reporter Raquel Coronell Uribe about the attack on Rep. Omar and the growing threat against members of Congress.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
