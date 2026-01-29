© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Researchers develop back seat crash dummies

WBUR
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST

A few years ago, an influential vehicle safety group in the U.S. realized that while the front seats in cars have grown safer, the back seat has been neglected — a major problem, since that’s where families put their kids, and where rideshare passengers typically sit. They modified a test to address the problem, and they say it’s showing results already.

NPR’s Camila Domonoske reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now