© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Tech stocks plunge as investors fret over AI spending and disruption

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:09 PM EST

Tech stocks plunged this week amid investor panic over AI’s disruptive potential and big tech’s capital spending. Big tech companies saw more than $1 trillion wiped off their market value this week after Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft together forecast capital expenditures of $650 billion in 2026, for new data centers and gear related to artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Anthropic’s new suite of AI tools sparked a different kind of selloff.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Mike Regan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now