Wasserman Schultz wins 20th District amid outcry over Black representation in South Florida

Longtime Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz won a controversial and crammed Democratic primary Tuesday night in Florida's 20th District— amid an outcry that her candidacy was stifling black representation in Congress.

"Our campaign galvanized an unstoppable coalition of energized congregations, unions, LGBTQ+ advocates and proud Black, Caribbean and Hispanic communities, and we did it in the face of a rushed, brazenly illegal Republican gerrymander," said Wasserman Schultz in a statement celebrating her victory.

She will face Republican nominee, businessman Brent Anderson, in the November general election in a district that favors a Democrat.

The newly configured district includes predominantly Black communities in central and western Broward County. It includes portions of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Tamarac, North Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise and Pompano Beach.

Former Broward Mayor Dale Holness, activist Elijah Manley, former Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, and Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell — all of whom are Black — split the majority of votes in the heavily Black district, the latest election results show.

More than 30,000 Democrats — about 45% of all Democrats — cast their ballots for Wasserman Schultz. Holness was a distant second with about 15,000 votes, or 23%.

More than 6,100 Democrats voted for Cherfilus-McCormick, even though she is under federal indictment for stealing $5 million in federal funds and campaign fraud. She says she's innocent.

Wasserman Schultz, who is white, faced intense criticism from local black political leaders, statewide party officials, and her Black primary opponents for entering the race after the district she currently represents, Florida's 25th, was redrawn to favor Republicans. The district has been represented by Black Democrats since 1992.

In May, a letter signed by 10 of the 15 elected members of the Florida Democratic National Committee, including Vice Chair of the Florida Democratic Party Daniel Henry slammed Wasserman Schultz's decision to run in the 20th district.

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"At a time when the Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act, when Black representation across the South is under coordinated attack, and when Florida Republicans have aggressively dismantled Black political power through redistricting, this decision reinforces the same message Republicans have pushed for years: that Black representation does not matter," the letter said.

Carlton Gillespie / WLRN / WLRN Candidates for Florida's 20th Congressional district at a candidate forum hosted by the Urban League of Broward County on June 18, 2026. From left to right, Former Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, Rod Joseph, Elijah Manley, and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

During the primary campaign, Wasserman Schultz defended her experience representing diverse communities. She highlighted that lengthy experience on Tuesday night in speaking to her supporters.

"Today, Broward County residents made it clear that they want an experienced fighter who works non-stop to lower costs, shows up and delivers real results for our communities, and never backs down to [President] Trump and his cruel, corrupt agenda," she said. "Voters showed their strong unity by ensuring Broward's formidable Democratic political power in Washington stays intact."

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